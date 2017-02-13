Leads: Fill Your Funnel Without Drowning in Data

**Editor's Note: Register now for the Business Success Symposium Preconference, sponsored by Verizon, as part of your Channel Partners Conference & Expo package.**
A digital environment and eager vendors can create challenges for partners who don't know which leads they should prioritize.
So says Heather Margolis, CEO of Channel Maven Consulting.
Margolis will lead a sales and marketing track workshop at the Business Success Symposium on April 10, the day before the full start of the Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas. The track is titled, “Leads, Leads, Leads: How to Fill Your Funnel Without Drowning in Data."
We asked Margolis four questions about her presentation. The transcript has been edited for clarity.
Channel Partners: What obstacle are partners are facing?
Heather Margolis: Channel partners wear many different hats and are pulled in multiple directions. Whether a small solution provider or global systems integrator, finding nurturing and qualifying leads has always been a huge challenge. Many of those partners with limited resources look to their vendors to provide sales qualified leads (SQLs) and either never see them, or, if they do, receive a lead or two, have no context and instead spend their time nurturing business they feel more confident with.
The largest obstacle is prioritization and communication. Do I spend my time nurturing folks on LinkedIn to ensure when I send an email they’ll take action? Should I focus on the lead that was tossed over the wall from my vendor and try to pick up where they left off, knowing I need to sell myself to the prospect all over again? Can I gain any traction at events, or email campaigns, or good ol' cold calling?
CP: What is one attribute partners should be looking for in a vendor program?
HM: Pinpointing one attribute is like buying a car because you like the seat heaters — though I do like a good seat heater. It’s incredibly important to look at the entire picture.
Ensure that the vendor ...:
- understands their business and goals.
- provides resources to enable their success including a portal, marketing automation tools, demand generation materials, CAM/PBM/PAM.
- develops programs and promotions that will help them grow their business and manages channel conflict.
- has helpful partner facing teams who understand the channel.
- has solutions that are sought after by customers. Do they work?
- is a company that's a good fit for you and your customers.
You can sum it up by saying the one thing to look for is ...