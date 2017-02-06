Emerging Competitors Get Digital Business -- Do You?

By Lynn Haber

Article

**Editor's Note: Register now for the Business Success Symposium Preconference, sponsored by Verizon, as part of your Channel Partners Conference & Expo package.**

There’s a new army of channel partners emerging that are highly specialized in ways that most of today’s partners are not, and they’re a threat to any partner firm that doesn’t sit up and pay attention.

The need for differentiation inside your partner business is real, as the channel-partner ecosystem gets more specialized, deep and strategic than at any other time.

The imperative to build the right differentiation inside your partner business is real. That’s what Theresa Caragol, founder and CEO of Theresa Caragol Consulting, will address during her keynote titled "Emerging Competitors Get Digital Business – Do You," at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo Business Success Symposium in Las Vegas, April 10.

In a Q&A with Channel Partners, Caragol shares her 20 years of sales and channel business development expertise on the topic of the changing partner landscape. She holds a B.A. from Virginia Tech, an MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and an Executive Masters in Leadership (EML) from the Business School at Georgetown University.

Channel Partners: Why is it important to talk about new and emerging partner types?

Theresa Caragol: It’s important because we – meaning current partner types such as agents, telecom service providers, MSPs, solution providers and potentially a cloud provider – have to understand who our current competition is and who is emerging as competitors in the market. And, how we need to manage our own business to make sure that we’re successful in both the short and the long run.

CP: When did the new partner types come onto the scene and who are they?

TC: I’d say these new partner types came on the scene over the past 12 to 18 months with the advent of cloud and SaaS (software as a service) — and we’re seeing their success accelerate.

Partners are likely to bump into them in the course of doing business, especially in the cloud and in the mid-tier if you’re calling on legal, financial services or marketing organizations. If you’re selling IT solutions where the IT organization is not the only influencer, you’re going to see these new channel-firm types.

They have deep expertise in different areas, whether that’s ...