Coffee With Craig & Kevin: Hitting the 'BullsEye,' Talking Channel Marketing

Article

In this edition of Channel Partners' "Coffee With Craig & Kevin," the guys welcome to the show Brian Babich, the new channel chief at BullsEye Telecom. He shares his goals for his company's channel program and what he has in store for the upcoming Channel Partners Conference & Expo.

Also, David Walter, the boss at MSP SEO Factory, joins the podcast, with some tips for partners to get their marketing houses in order.

And of course, Craig and Kevin are up to their usual hijinks. Listen and we're pretty sure you'll get informed and have some fun.

