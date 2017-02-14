Capitalizing on IoT: A Marriage of Technology and Business Objectives

By James Anderson

Article

**Editor's Note: Register now for the Business Success Symposium Preconference, sponsored by Verizon, as part of your Channel Partners Conference & Expo package.**

How do you make money in IoT?

Natasha Royer Coons, managing director of TeraNova Consulting Group, and Bryan Merckling, CEO of THINaër, will speak at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas about how to create a business model for this burgeoning technology.

The session is titled, “Capitalizing on IoT: A Marriage of Technology & Business Objectives," and is part of the Business Success Symposium on April 10, the day prior to the full conference.

Greg Dixon, chief technology officer of ScanSource, will moderate the panel.

We spoke to Royer Coons and Merckling about some of the highlights of their upcoming talk. The Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.

Channel Partners: What is one specific opportunity for growth/revenue within IoT?

Natasha Royer Coons: There are a lot of opportunities in fleet tracking. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has mandated the adoption and use of electronic logging devices (ELDs) by all drivers required to complete paper records of duty status. The rule kicks in over the next couple of years and applies to commercial trucks and buses with a few exceptions such as short-haul drivers using time cards. The technology will allow fleet managers to capture fuel level, hours of service, miles and other data, which will enable them to better manage and safeguard their fleets.

In addition, Driver Inspection Video Reports (DIVR) will become commonplace in verticals including fleet, law enforcement, public transportation and school districts, among others. This market – anywhere you would want video for liability, safety and security reasons – is set to explode.

The above is only one example but there are many vertical markets in addition to transportation, such as health care, energy, finance, retail and more.

Bryan Merckling: Believe it or not, one of the biggest Internet of Things (IoT) opportunities is figuring out what to do with all of the “things" within industries that already exist. Not the new fancy connected devices, but the significant capital expenditures that have been around — think heavy machinery and purchases that are still being depreciated. What’s the role of legacy assets in a smart and connected world? We’re focused on making these legacy assets both smart and connected, to improve business operations and efficiencies, thereby extending the ...