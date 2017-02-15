Avaya Appoints New U.S., Worldwide Channel Leadership

By Edward Gately

Article

AVAYA ENGAGE — While dealing with its chapter 11 bankruptcy filing and ensuing controversy, Avaya has appointed two new channel chiefs for the United States and globally.

Gary Levy is the new vice president of U.S. channel, and Walter Denk takes the role of worldwide channel leader. The announcement was made on the final day of Avaya’s Engage conference for partners, customers and others in Las Vegas.

Steve Biondi, previously vice president of Avaya’s Global Partner Organization, remains with the company and is working with partners on a regional basis. The global channel role is expanding under Denk.

Denk will be responsible for creating and executing Avaya’s partner strategy, architecture and policy management of the Avaya Edge partner program. Also, he will lead revenue growth through the channel, which includes more than 7,000 partners globally.

Levy has been working with Avaya’s partners for 20 years, and has established a number of programs. Most recently, he was Avaya’s east region channel leader from Florida to Maine.

In a Q&A with Channel Partners, Levy and Denk talk about stepping into their new channel leadership roles during a challenging time.

Channel Partners: How is your job going to be different with a larger scope?

Gary Levy: It’s been three weeks and it’s been exciting. We’ve been having some great conversations this week and the partners are excited not only for our new offerings, but to monetize those offerings to their customers.

We have a great team under me and in the regions, and it's a very tenured team, which is very important. So whether it’s a national partner, an SISP or regional partners and even big-market partners, there [are] relationships that are pretty strong, that will help get to that next level with us.

Walter Denk: I’ve been with Avaya for five years now. I’ve been responsible for the German entity, a field sales and services organization which is doing a significant amount of its revenue with the channel. So I’m very much familiar with everything that comes along with channel and Avaya.

For four weeks I’ve been in the new role and responsible for channel globally. The role is now quite significantly differently defined compared to the previous one. Avaya decided to ...