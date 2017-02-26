Anatomy of an IoT Sale

By Edward Gately

Article

You’ve seen the numbers.

Bain says that by 2020, annual Internet of Things (IoT) revenue for hardware, software and services vendors may top $470 billion, while global consultancy Zinnov predicts IoT-based services spending will reach $143 billion in 2021.

During this Channel Partners Conference & Expo concurrent education session titled “Anatomy of an IoT Sale," Rick Beckers, president of CloudTech1; Cory Dzbinkski, WTG’s training development manager; and Vaughn Eisler Sr., Equinix’s senior business development manager for cloud; will walk partners through the process of delivering an IoT offering.

In a Q&A with Channel Partners, Beckers, Dzbinkski and Eisler give a sneak peak of the information they will be sharing with partners.

Channel Partners: What are the steps partners need to take to successfully deliver an IoT offering?

Rick Beckers: IoT projects are business solution sales. Knowing that, partners should go in with their consultant hats on and expect to have to do some project management to have the highest level of success. Speak to the C-suite or mid-level managers to find out what their business pain points are. If these pain points involve BI (business intelligence), then look for “collector/sensor" solutions that will allow you to automate pulling the data that they seek. Then find your BI software solution that is going to be able to compile the collected data and represent it to the client in the manner that best suites them. Once you’ve found these two legs of the stool, the third is your connectivity. Figure out if it’s best suited for wired or wireless, and then go talk to your carriers. If your customer agrees to move forward, make sure you write a tight scope of work and manage that scope to completion with milestones and sign-offs all the way through to completion.

Cory Dzbinkski: Truly understanding the business needs and pain points from the customer perspective is the first step. There will often be many pieces or facets of the business that need to be taken into consideration for the overall solution. Once that understanding is established, the partner can sit down and review options that could work toward the overall solution. It may even require hardware and services from multiple vendors to match the customer need.

Vaughn Eisler: IoT solutions vary quite significantly across industries and markets; therefore, it is difficult to say there is one simple blueprint that a partner can use to deliver an IoT solution. In Equinix’s view, this presents a significant opportunity for service providers and integrators to assist in the design and delivery of solutions.

Therefore, one of the primary opportunities of partners is to become part of the sales process to help design an IoT opportunity, in terms of architecture as well as defining requirements. Then a partner can ...