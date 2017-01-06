TelePacific Plans Rebrand, Looks to Channel for Future Growth

By Edward Gately

Article

TelePacific Communications, which late last summer closed on its acquisition of DSCI, plans to rebrand to better reflect its evolution from a regional CLEC to a managed services company with a nationwide audience.

DSCI’s UCx unified communications offering and ITx managed IT services are expected to drive faster sales for the managed services that comprise more than half of TelePacific’s business. When joined with TelePacific’s SD-WAN technology that can deliver those services anywhere that there’s a broadband connection, this combination “sets the bar for success in the integrated MSP space," TelePacific said.

TelePacific previously was a regional player focused on California, Nevada and Texas, while DSCI operated in New York and New England. DSCI, for now, continues to operate under its own name as a TelePacific company and will remain under the leadership of its senior management team.

TelePacific delivers managed services and business communications to 75,000 locations nationally for customers ranging from small businesses to enterprises with hundreds of sites.

In a Q&A with Channel Partners, Ken Bisnoff, TelePacific’s senior vice president of strategic opportunities, talks about how his company has outgrown its current brand, and how it plans to make the most of being a national competitor in managed services.

Channel Partners: What’s the status of integrating TelePacific and DSCI? Are there challenges to bringing together the two companies?

Ken Bisnoff: From a network standpoint, from an operational standpoint, architecture standpoint, we were geared up for day one (after closing). We integrated the network and the product set, so therefore on day one the businesses were selling the UC platform, which DSCI had branded UCx, which was a big get for TelePacific. Also, they had a managed-services company and they ran a managed services line of business under our products we call ITx, and we’ve integrated those businesses and those product suites. We’ve trained the entire TelePacific family on their product sets. So that integration has occurred. We’ve integrated the businesses from financial, legal and HR — the behind-the-scenes pieces.

We are planning to rebrand both companies by the end of [the first quarter to] speak to who we are today, not who we both used to be when we were separate companies. We have a lot of our agents who are very passionate about our brand; they’re passionate because of what it stands for from a service, support, quality and channel-strength standpoint because we’ve been a longstanding member of the channel community with that brand. People know us well (and) are very nervous about it. But we kind of always knew that there was a shelf life on two aspects of that. One is the Tele part, which really doesn’t speak to where our world is today — it kind of speaks to the days gone past where telephone was a central part of what was the telecom world. But today it’s more ...