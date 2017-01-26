New Pax8 Channel Exec to Advance Partner Expansion

By Lynn Haber

Article

At the top of Pax8’s agenda for 2017 is doubling the number of partners the value-added cloud distributor does business with and doubling the number of employees at the organization. That’s just some of the focus Pax8 is putting on its partner relationships with its new hire – Jennifer Bodell – who joined Pax8 as director of emerging channel this week.

We caught up with Pax8 executives Bodell; Ryan Walsh, senior vice president, partner solutions; and Jeremy Yoder, vice president, marketing, to talk about cloud distribution, how Pax8 differentiates itself from other distributors that offer value-added cloud distribution and cloud marketplaces, and why partners should be interested in doing business with Pax8, founded in 2012.

According to Walsh, Pax8 was born out of the need to build a new way to distribute cloud services.

“What we’re getting a lot of attention around is what it really means to help transition a channel partner to the cloud. It means not just dealing with how you order something; it needs to cover quote to cash ... [it means] helping a partner market and sell cloud services because it’s different than on-premises technology," he said.

CP: Tell us about Pax8 and current partners.

Walsh: Pax8 has about 1,000 partners and is bringing on an average of 50 per month — and we see that number increasing with the help of Jen [Jennifer Bodell]. Partners are a mix of system integrators, VARs and MSPs. Managed service provider is the most dominant description of these providers as outsourced IT. We serve a large share of those MSPs who support the small and medium-size (SMB) business market. As a result, they tend to be regionally focused so they may have geographic territory in a tier-II city; we also deal with national MSPs who have reach across the country, multiple offices, and we also do business with national resellers as well who have access to thousands of SMBs who have historically purchased on-premises technology and now want cloud.

CP: Director of emerging channel is a new role at Pax8. You want to tell us more about it, Jennifer?

Bodell: Yes, it is a new role. In my current role, I work with the sales and marketing teams to strategize and go over our go-to-market efforts, growth patterns for our current partnerships and future partners, and really enable that end-to-end relationship with our partners to really help them grow their cloud-solutions business.

I’ll be the face of Pax8 at our community groups, and at organizations like The ASCII Group, Robin Robins, CompTIA and HTG. [I'll] engage more with those SMB partners, listen to them, and build relationships based on what they need from distribution and [make] those resources available to our partners.

CP:What type of resources does Pax8 offer partners?

Bodell: With our Pax8 Cloud Wingman partner program, we offer sales on demand. We have some exciting changes with our marketing on demand with single sign on — a marketplace with our command console where a partner can ...