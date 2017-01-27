Mobi to Create First Partner Program With Adtran Channel Vet at the Helm

By Edward Gately

Global mobility management platform Mobi this year will roll out its first partner program designed by Tom Koch, the company’s new director of channels.

Koch has more than 20 years of experience in enterprise mobility sales program management and service implementation. Prior to Mobi, he worked for Adtran, where he most recently served as director of channel sales and operations. He was responsible for leading that company’s enterprise markets distribution strategy and all analytical aspects of its channel program, sales operations and telesales teams.

“One of Mobi’s key 2017 focuses is strengthening our current channel partnerships and expanding our capabilities in that sector," said Mitch Black, Mobi’s president. “We firmly believe Tom’s expertise will help drive growth in the coming months and years."

Mobi has relationships with about 30 companies in the channel, such as CDW, PCM and Point Management, which are in various places in Mobi's sale process.

In a Q&A with Channel Partners, Koch talks about the process of building a partner program from the ground up and providing new education tools for partners to identify new customers and opportunities.

Channel Partners: What is your assessment of Mobi's current channel strategy?

Tom Koch: With the relationships that we have with very large integrators out there, we’re a channel-friendly environment. What we don’t really have is a structured channel organization. We work with a number of companies and support them, but what we’re missing is a real defined, structured process and program to deal with a number of elements that you run into when you’re selling into channel. How do you handle channel conflict? Are there rules and structures that you’ve got in place that allow partners to coexist and compete, and effectively sell their respective value? Those are things that we don’t have today that I’m absolutely looking at trying to map out a plan and implement more of a structured, formal channel program.

When you think about the number of salespeople we have in the company, if you really want to get deep into the enterprise space … we need to scale it and to scale it is through channel. That’s job one for me.

CP: So you will be creating the company's first partner program?

TK: That is absolutely my plan. My goal is to be able to build a framework for a real partner program and hopefully be able to put something out between now and ...