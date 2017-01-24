IBM, Partners Move Forward With Revamped PartnerWorld Program

By Lynn Haber

Article

As promised at last year’s IBM PartnerWorld Leadership Conference, IBM kicked off 2017 with the launch of a redesigned and competency-centric PartnerWorld program.

Not only did IBM move away from a product-centric program and identify dozens of competencies by which partners will be measured in order to achieve success and earn rewards, the vendor also implemented new membership levels – Registered, Silver, Gold and Platinum – that reflect more granularity. The previous member tier structure included Member, Advanced and Premier.

The new program is in line with IBM’s strategy to help advance partners in the cognitive era, analytics and artificial intelligence.

In a recent blog, Marc Dupaquier, general manager, global business partners at IBM, outlined some key ways that IBM is transforming how it supports and grows its partner ecosystem:

IBM launched a new program with 36 initial competencies to help partners grow skills and validate their expertise. Of these, 13 cover technology and services within the IBM Cloud portfolio, spanning in-demand areas such as data, hybrid cloud and cognitive computing.

IBM incorporated additional incentives for all the IBM Business Partners across IBM’s diverse ecosystem. This means that partners of all types – consultants and system integrators, cloud service providers, embedded solution providers, managed service providers, independent software vendors and resellers – can participate and reap benefits, regardless of business model. While the objectives are consistent across PartnerWorld, the achievement options, criteria and rewards are tailored to a partner’s specific business model, solution area and market opportunity.

IBM introduced four tiers of membership – Registered, Silver, Gold and Platinum – to reward and recognize partner capabilities and sales success. As partners advance to the next level, they’ll receive additional benefits.

In an interview with Jamie Mendez, director, channel marketing, and lead on the redesigned PartnerWorld program, just ahead of the 2017 IBM PartnerWorld Leadership Conference being held Feb. 13-16, in Las Vegas, she talks about the new PartnerWorld program, partner reception to date, and what’s ahead for IBM partners.

Channel Partners: Did the new PartnerWorld program roll out as outlined at the 2016 PartnerWorld Leadership Conference?

Jamie Mendez: I think the most significant set of activities that changed is that we originally announced that we’d launch 44 competencies and we went live with 36. And I’ll tell you why. When we announced the 44, four of them were around IBM Spectrum Storage. We heard from some of our partners that there was too much overlap and not enough differentiation, so why not put all the attributes of the four competencies in one? That’s what we did.

[Mendez told us that IBM revisited some of the other competencies as well, and based on feedback, made additional minor tweaks, bringing the number down to 36.]

I will tell you that we’re going to announce ...