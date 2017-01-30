Dell Boomi's New Channel Chief Has Global Expansion on His Mind

By Lynn Haber

Earlier this month, Dell Boomi got its first channel chief. David Tavolaro was named vice president of business development — assigned the job of growing the company's global partner channel and overseeing its go-to-market strategy.

We interviewed the new channel chief to get a more in depth look at what Tavolaro sees ahead for Dell Boomi and channel partners.

CP: Tell us about Dell Boomi’s channel and how much of the company’s revenue is driven by partners.

David Tavolaro: We’ve seen tremendous growth over the last four to five years, double-digit growth every year, and from my perspective the channel is a key component of that growth and it drives at least half of our business in one way or another.

There are several components that we focus on in the channel; for example, the global system integrators (GSI) and regional system integrators (RSI), or about 230 partners. In that GSI and systemintegrator space, those are the guys who are out there talking about digital transformation and leading digital transformation for their end clients, and for their organizations. They’re looking to partner with Boomi so they have an integration platform solution to bring to their clients. So these partners are out there modernizing applications or they’re moving applications to the cloud.

On the other side of our channel are ISVs and OEM relationships — folks like Salesforce and Netsuite.

CP: Why hasn’t Dell Boomi had a channel chief?

DT: There always has been a channel and Boomi has channel in its DNA. Will Corker had the job of vice president of sales and business development and now we’re splitting the responsibility — he’s focusing on sales and I’m focusing on business development. There’s a whole team that I’m lucky to inherit and we’ll be adding more resources this year.

As we continue to grow, a higher percentage of our business will be channel business. And, depending on how you look at it, we’d like to see 60-65 percent of our business go through the channel.

The whole Dell EMC relationship is an opportunity for Boomi because some of the other companies in that portfolio, i.e., VMware, Pivotal, RSA, VirtuStream — all of them are working in the cloud. We see them as a new channel for us and we’re working with them as a channel, putting together solutions with the Dell EMC side of the house to go to market with those guys.

CP: So will there be solutions announced this year as a result of you working with the Dell Technologies companies?

DT: Yes, there will be. It’s one of my tasks for this year.

CP: What about the existing partner program? Will that remain the same or should partners expect to see some changes to the program this year?

Tavolaro: We do have an existing partner program – Boomi Partner Program – but we will be doing some things to further it this year, such as ...