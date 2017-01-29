Podcast: Coffee With Craig & Kevin -- Education Is Our Business

Craig Galbraith and Kevin Morris welcome Channel Partners editor-in-chief Lorna Garey and former editor-in-chief, BuzzTheory Strategies' Khali Henderson, to talk about concurrent education at the upcoming Channel Partners Conference & Expo.

At the heart of the conversation is the "business of the channel," which promises to deliver topics and speakers dedicated to helping partners improve their businesses. Plus, Khali offers some fond memories of previous Channel Partners shows, under the condition that she doesn't embarrass the hosts of this podcast!

All that, plus how the Channel Partners Conference & Expo is like the Super Bowl!

