This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

Informa

Podcast: Coffee With Craig & Kevin -- Gettin' Down to Business
January 13, 2017 - Article
Print
Comments

Craig Galbraith and Kevin Morris return with a podcast for the new year.

Channel Partners will be laser-focused on the business of the channel in 2017. Much of the content on our website and at our shows – the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, April 10-13, in Las Vegas, and Channel Partners Evolution, in late September – will aim to help partners take successful steps this year.

Joined by special guests Brian Snortheim, new Channel Partners VP of sales, and Angela Leavitt, chief mojo-making officer at Mojo Marketing, they discuss the business benefits of attending the upcoming Channel Partners Conference & Expo as well as some marketing tips for partners to use in their businesses.

Follow @Craig_Galbraith and @ChannelKevinMo on Twitter.

Print
Comments
comments powered by Disqus

Video Playlist

Galleries

More

Most Wanted

Reports

 