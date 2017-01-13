Podcast: Coffee With Craig & Kevin -- Gettin' Down to Business

Craig Galbraith and Kevin Morris return with a podcast for the new year.

Channel Partners will be laser-focused on the business of the channel in 2017. Much of the content on our website and at our shows – the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, April 10-13, in Las Vegas, and Channel Partners Evolution, in late September – will aim to help partners take successful steps this year.

Joined by special guests Brian Snortheim, new Channel Partners VP of sales, and Angela Leavitt, chief mojo-making officer at Mojo Marketing, they discuss the business benefits of attending the upcoming Channel Partners Conference & Expo as well as some marketing tips for partners to use in their businesses.

Follow @Craig_Galbraith and @ChannelKevinMo on Twitter.