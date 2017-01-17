Avant Hires First CFO to Foster Growth, International Expansion

By Edward Gately

Article

Avant has appointed CVM Solutions’ Brendan Taylor as its first CFO to further grow profit margins and expand internationally.

Originally from London, Taylor was responsible for growing profit, and delivering “predictable and repeatable earnings" for CVM, a Chicago-based SaaS technology company. Last year, Avant expanded internationally into the United Kingdom and recorded 75 percent year-over-year growth in agent revenue.

Taylor is a chartered accountant with more than 15 years of experience, holding various leadership positions in midmarket, B2B technology and professional-services companies.

“We chose Brendan not only because of his experience and international expertise, but because of his proven commitment to enabling senior leadership teams to quickly gain business insights and reveal how their respective functions impact the bottom line," said Ian Kieninger, Avant’s CEO. “He’ll be an excellent business partner and addition to our leadership team."

Key milestones for Avant last year include: doubling the number of active agents working with the company; the launch of its Sales-Enablement-as-a-Service program; a new global headquarters in Chicago; and the launch of its BattleApp built upon SalesForce communities.

In a Q&A with Channel Partners, Taylor talks about his plans to increase data transparency, and helping Avant achieve its next stages of growth.

Channel Partners: What’s your overall message to partners who have various relationships with the company?

Brendan Taylor: Avant [is] clearly passionate about how to really not just help those subagents to be super successful in their own right, but to … make sure that those end users are aware of the kinds of opportunities that are out there. And I like how Avant is trying to source within the existing community — who’s got something new that makes a real difference; how do you then distill that and communicate it so that people who can take advantage of that can move quickly. If you’ve got new people coming into the space, with something new that makes a big difference, how do you vet it, how do you make sure that it really does what it says it’s going to do, and how do you get that communicated and cascaded through the community.

So coming to Avant, I really like how they’re approaching trying to build those relationships and make those connections, and enabl[ing] people to be effective. When we say sales enablement, that’s great for the guy or the girl that’s looking to be the best salesperson that they can be, but also what I’m seeing is ...