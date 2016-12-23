Nautilus Makes Waves in the Channel With Waterborne Data Centers

By Edward Gately

Article

Nautilus Data Technologies is about to embark on its biggest year with the completion of its first waterborne data center at a Northern California Naval shipyard.

Nautilus recently became the first in the world to successfully launch a waterborne data-center prototype. It was validated in 2015.

Traditional data centers pump hundreds of millions of gallons of water to cool the facilities, while Nautilus uses the water below to cool the data centers, and all the water is recirculated back into the original body of water. The result is a potential 50 percent annual energy savings, the company said.

The vessels are designed to be set at ports and in areas overseen by national security, and the company is hiring U.S. veterans trained in securing sensitive material and data. The facility provides a computing data-center environment that can operate as many as 800 server racks.

Nautilus is anxious to recruit partners and has launched its NautilusDT Admiral Partner Program. Program benefits include: profitable compensation; flexible training programs; a channel and account team with marketing and sales engineering support; and a “revolutionary" approach to environmental sustainability, according to the company.

In a Q&A with Channel Partners, Kirk Horton, senior vice president of sales and marketing, talks about the company’s ambitious plans for 2017 and why partners should be anxious to jump on board.

Channel Partners: What’s the status of your first commercial Nautilus data center?

Kirk Horton: As we finalize our construction of the Eli M (the waterborne data center) – she’s out at the former Naval station at Mare Island – we’ve obviously been pre-selling. Our business plan calls for 10 total vessels to be constructed, seven of which are multi-tenant and three of which are client-owned or dedicated vessels. We have attracted over 15 committed customers to the initial platform. It’s a very ubiquitous set of customers and it showcases the fact that we are not a niche play. We are looked at as a mainstream colocation provider that’s offering unbelievable savings to these folks. This is mainstream technology that we’re using. We’ve combined the best of military-grade Naval technology with the best of data-center technology and design, and we’ve melded those together in an innovative way and with an innovative process.

We’re targeting the end of the second quarter as our go live date. We’ll be having customers ship their infrastructure, whether it’s their own provision cabinets or it’s our cabinets … which we will store for them.

CP: You recently launched the Admiral Partner Program. How will it assist companies that work with you?

KH: We wanted to develop a program here to bring on partners that see the value to delivering these next-generation services to their customers. We’re allowing them to highly differentiate themselves in bringing unique value, if you will, to their customers. Our program is designed to ...