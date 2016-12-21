MasterMinds: TBI's Training Tracks Evolving Sales Model

**Editor's Note: MasterMinds is a biweekly feature in which we invite leading master agents to share information, insights and expert opinions about what’s going on in their agencies, the IT/telecom channel or the business community in general. Today's article was submitted by TBI.**

In today’s workplace, the decision to implement a new technology no longer rests solely with IT teams. Marketing, sales and other departments now have a say since a new integration will likely affect the way they operate. Because of this, it’s imperative for partners to position solutions in a way that all lines of business will understand. Instead of discussing the specifications or features of a technology, they must be able to communicate the tangible business outcomes it can produce.

TBI is actively coaching its partners on the basis of this new orientation in the sales process.

Because the channel is rapidly evolving, the master agency found that its clients were having a hard time keeping up with convergence, emerging technologies and new ways of doing business. Its solution? Hire educators to deliver the hands-on training partners need to stay competitive, and create resources they can leverage to further their knowledge and become better salespeople.

“We created our training department two and a half years ago as a reaction to the environment," said Dave Landsberger, the training manager at TBI. “We saw that the buying process was evolving, so we decided to act on this change and create training programs around educating our partners on how to effectively communicate the value of solutions, and which providers to use."

A former college professor, Landsberger was brought to TBI to build a training department that could effectively guide partners through their journeys with the master agency, from beginning to end. In his short time with the company, he’s put together a robust team that has completed a number of successful trainings on various topics.

TBI makes it a priority to deliver in-person training for its partners, regardless of where they are located. Landsberger and other members of the department will hop on a plane to conduct face-to-face sessions on a topic of the partner’s choice. This ensures they get the hands-on educational experience they need to fully comprehend the complex subject matter. If more convenient for the partner, these trainings can …