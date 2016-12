Podcast: Coffee With Craig & Kevin, Holiday Edition

Channel Partners' Craig Galbraith and Kevin Morris return from hiatus to wish you a happy holiday season.

In this podcast, they tell you about their group's new vice president of sales; discuss the theme of the upcoming Channel Partners Conference & Expo, as well as new opportunities for partners at the show; and what a recent acquisition by Channel Partners' parent company means for our readers.

