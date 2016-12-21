Alcatel-Lucent Spinoff Launches Growth Strategy, Names NA Channel Leader

By Edward Gately

Article

ALE (Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise), has been forging its own path and plotting new strategy since splitting from Alcatel-Lucent in fall 2014.

ALE, which was purchased by investor China Huaxin, is a global enterprise communications, networking and cloud company with legal entities in more than 60 countries and customers in nearly 100. Its global headquarters is just outside Paris and its North American headquarters is in Calabasas, California.

Nokia recently completed is acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent, a global telecommunications company.

ALE has launched a new business strategy with a focus on industry-specific sales, cloud and services. It includes four new regional sales organizations aimed at better serving its partners, customers and their markets. In addition, its redesigned channel program offers specializations, training and increased revenue possibilities.

The company also is delivering services spanning from customer premises equipment (CPE)-based networking and communications technologies, to advanced, on-demand consumption-based cloud offerings with the Alcatel-Lucent Rainbow, OpenTouch Enterprise Cloud and Network On Demand.

In a Q&A with Channel Partners, Charles Matthews, who is heading up North America for ALE, talked about his company’s ambitious goals for continuing growth, including expansion across the southern and western United States.

Channel Partners: What prompted the need for the new business strategy?

Charles Matthews: Alcatel-Lucent/Nokia primarily focuses on the service provider/carrier market; that’s where their DNA is and where a lot of their investment is going. We broke away because we wanted and sought a shareholder that would be willing to invest much more in the enterprise space, which is strongly interested in cloud and in as-a-service type of services. The only way we could do that is to have an ambition as an enterprise company, and that was one of the big drivers to splitting off and aligning with a shareholder who wanted to go much bigger in the enterprise space.

CP: How were partners impacted by the split from Alcatel-Lucent?

CM: The vast majority of our partners just stayed with ALE because they had very much an enterprise focus. So most of our partners are serving university campuses, K-12 schools, hospitals, these kinds of companies, which are classified as enterprise. And we have some of the larger partners like AT&T, [which] is still incredibly important to Nokia today, but we do business with them, too, directly with our own line of products that they will put into their ...